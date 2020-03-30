WORLD
3 MIN READ
Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa - witnesses
The strikes on Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday towards Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi near the Yemeni border.
Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa - witnesses
A man stands at a site which the Houthi-led authorities say was hit by a Saudi-led air strike at the historical city of Kawkaban in Mahweet Governorate, in Sanaa. / Reuters
March 30, 2020

 The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses said.

A number of sensitive sites, including the presidential palace compound, a military school and an air base close to Sanaa airport, were hit, and loud explosions were heard across the city, residents said.

The coalition said the operation was aimed at destroying "legitimate military targets including Houthi ballistic batteries, which threaten civilian lives."

Bombings in Sanaa city have been rare since September when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.

The warring parties had also welcomed a UN call for an immediate truce to help fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

But fierce battles have resumed in Al Jawf and Marib provinces since last month as the Saudi-led coalition resumed air strikes against several towns and villages.

And on Saturday Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two ballistic missiles, part of a drone and missile attack the Iran-aligned Houthis said they had launched towards Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi near the Yemeni border.

The recent escalation has shattered more than three months of calm in the five-year-old conflict. This had raised peace prospects after Saudi Arabia significantly reduced air strikes on Yemen and the Houthis halted missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

On Sunday UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths reiterated a call by the United Nations for an immediate cessation of hostilities to build momentum for a nationwide ceasefire.

"Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak," Griffiths said in a statement overnight, referring to the respiratory illness that the coronavirus can cause.

Yemen has not recorded any cases of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us