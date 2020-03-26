TÜRKİYE
Turkey subjects ventilators to export control
The country's total coronavirus infections have crossed 2,400 and 59 people have died as yet.
Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan gives a press briefing after the Science Council Meeting on coronavirus (Covid-19), on March 11, 2020, in Ankara, Turkey. / AA Archive
March 26, 2020

Turkey has added additional measures to the export of ventilators to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

"Ventilators, ECMOs (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorisation," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

Turkey will direct the production of these medical devices to meet local needs to prevent disruption in health care services, the minister added.

At least 59 people have died of the coronavirus in Turkey, the country's health minister said in his Wednesday briefing. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now as high as 2,433.

In recent days, Turkey has removed tariffs on medical supplies such as ethyl alcohol, disposable medical masks and medical ventilators, scrapped ethanol requirement in gasoline, and also imposed export controls on protective gear.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the infection has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 472,000 while the death toll is over 21,300 and almost 114,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
