Volkswagen to close factories in Mexico to protect public health
The closures will take effect on March 30 and extend through April 12, according to a statement.
Employees leave the Volkswagen (VW) plant after VW starts shutting down production in Europe amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Wolfsburg, Germany, late on March 19, 2020. / Reuters
March 21, 2020

German automaker Volkswagen will temporarily close its factories in Mexico's Puebla and Guanajuato states in a bid to preserve public health, the company's Mexican unit said in a statement on Friday, amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures will take effect on March 30 and extend through April 12, according to the statement.

The company also pointed to slowing demand and the risk of shortages of parts as factors in the decision to suspend production in the factories.

The decision follows other measures taken by the company in Mexico, including employee temperature checks at the plants as well as restrictions on travel and in-person group meetings.

