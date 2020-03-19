In pictures: Istanbul take on a new character as residents stay home
In pictures: Istanbul take on a new character as residents stay homeMillions of residents in Turkey's commercial and cultural hub are staying at home upon government advice, as officials set out plans to combat the coronavirus.
A drone photo shows nearly empty Eminonu district of Istanbul while people stay at their homes as a precautions against coronavirus (Covid-19) in the historical peninsula in Istanbul, Turkey on March 18, 2020. / AA
March 19, 2020

The crowd's have emptied from the streets of Turkey's cultural and commercial hub of Istanbul, as officials announced new advice for combatting the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in Ankara have acted fast to ensure the country does not turn into a repeat of the situation in Italy and Iran.

As a result non-essential workers are being told to work from home instead and avoid all non-essential travel.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would leave no stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic.

Istanbul is the most populous city in Turkey with 15.5 million and is also the financial capital of the country.

These images show the normally bustling streets of the transcontinental city largely free of pedestrians and traffic, a site that is unprecedented for locals and tourists alike.

