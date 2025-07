A shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City on Wednesday, shaking residents in the western US state, the US Geological Survey reported.

The USGS said the quake hit at 1309 GMT four km north of Magna, a township in Salt Lake County, at a depth of 10 km.

The quake was felt throughout the area, a map on the monitoring agency website showed, although there were no immediate reports of serious damage.