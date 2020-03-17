BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
France pledges $50B to aid small businesses
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new aid after another dark day for French markets.
France pledges $50B to aid small businesses
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire visits the French catering group Butard Enescot to talk about the consequences of the Covid-19 outspread on companies working for events in Colombes, near Paris on March 12, 2020. / AFP Archive
March 17, 2020

France's government is pledging $50 billion in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading coronavirus.

That's in addition to tens of billions already promised for French workers forced to stop working because of store and restaurant closures and strict new confinement measures.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new aid Tuesday morning, after another dark day for French markets. 

The makers of Renault, Peugeot and Citroen cars suspended all production and other companies were forced to sharply curtail activity to stem the virus' spread.

The aid will include tax breaks and a "solidarity fund" for struggling small businesses across the economy.

Le Maire said the pandemic "will be a catastrophe for all countries of the world. The shock will be violent."

France now has more than 6,600 cases of the virus, including 148 deaths.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us