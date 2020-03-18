WORLD
2 MIN READ
German racist group threatens TRT Deutsch in letter
TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief Kaan Elbir says racist Prinz Eugen Group-signed letter showed a pig's head and carried insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Erdogan.
German racist group threatens TRT Deutsch in letter
TRT Deutsch launched in January 20, 2020 focuses on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in German language.
March 18, 2020

A Turkish publication that recently began broadcasting in Berlin received a threating letter by a racist group on Tuesday, according to TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief.

Kaan Elbir told Anadolu Agency the letter was sent to TRT Deutsch office and was signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group carrying the name of a notorious military group that was among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

Elbir said there was a pig's head in the letter and insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Keep building your mosques so that enough space is available for our pigs. Get out of Berlin," the letter read.

TRT Deutsch attracted attention and "Foundation of TRT Deutsch made headlines in the Bild newspaper," he said. 

"There is prejudice against TRT. We aim to express the problems and unspoken issues in Germany."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us