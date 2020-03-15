BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Virgin Atlantic boss seeks $9.2B UK airline bailout
The industry said it risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs if it doesn't get emergency government support.
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400, with Tail Number G-VROC, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. / Reuters
March 15, 2020

Virgin Atlantic’s chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country’s airline industry needs emergency government support worth $9.2 billion or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The letter would ask the British government to provide airlines with a credit facility to help them through a potentially prolonged period of slumping revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News said, citing sources.

