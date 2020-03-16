WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee
Among Democrat Joe Biden's possible choices are Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar, both former competitors in the battle for this year's Democratic Party nomination.
Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, US, on March 15, 2020. / Reuters
March 16, 2020

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination, a race he currently leads against Bernie Sanders.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint a woman to be vice president," Biden, himself a former vice president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice president tomorrow," the moderate Biden added.

The leftist Sanders, for his part, responded by saying that "in all likelihood" he would do the same.

"To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there."

Two women have been chosen as running mates for major party nominees.

Democrat Walter Mondale put Geraldine Ferraro on the ticket in 1984, while Sarah Palin was Republican John McCain's pick in 2008, but both lost their elections.

It has been no secret that both Biden and Sanders were seriously considering naming a female vice-presidential candidate. 

Among Biden's possible choices are Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar, both former competitors in the battle for this year's Democratic Party nomination – or even the progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was briefly a frontrunner in the race.

Prior to her position in the US Senate, the African-American Harris served as the attorney general of California, while Klobuchar is a moderate from the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

Another possible choice is Stacey Abrams, a former state legislator from Georgia who narrowly lost the governor's race there in 2018.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us