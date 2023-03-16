WORLD
Could reviving Saudi Arabia - Iran relations turn bitter rivals into a productive partnership?
A Chinese brokered deal between the adversaries has some praising a move toward peace, while others fear it could undermine the US and threaten Israel. Is there a possibility of transforming the hostile relationship into a constructive partnership, or does it pose a threat to the US and Israel while leaving other regional players at a disadvantageous position? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor of English at Tehran University Fahad Al-Shelaimi Head of the Gulf Peace and Security Forum David Des Roches Professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies
Could reviving Saudi Arabia - Iran relations turn bitter rivals into a productive partnership?
March 16, 2023
