Iraqis battle unemployment, poverty two decades after invasion

The US promised peace and stability to the people of Iraq when it launched its invasion exactly 20 years ago. Instead, the protracted war killed more than 300,000 people and displaced millions. It also changed the political landscape of the Middle East forever. Ibrahim al Marashi, author of ‘The Modern History of Iraq’, weighs in on the crisis. #Iraq #invasion #SaddamHussein