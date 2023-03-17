March 17, 2023
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes
The International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights are accused of war crimes in connections with the deportation of children from occupied Ukraine to Russia. Russia does not recognise the court and has rejected the allegations. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
