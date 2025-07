Hyundai 'must end' role in Masafer Yatta demolitions - Amnesty

Several human rights organisations have called on South Korea’s automaker giant Hyundai CE to avoid complicity in "war crimes" in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank. In 2022, Amnesty documented five cases in which Israeli forces were found to be using Hyundai excavators to demolish Palestinian properties in Masafer Yatta. #Israel #Palestine #Hyundai