Cengiz Cekil’s ‘I Am Still Alive’ | Monet’s Brother & Britt Boutros Ghali Retrospective

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Cengiz Cekil’s ‘I Am Still Alive’ 00:02 Leon Monet, Brother of the Artist and Collector 04:03 Britt Boutros Ghali Retrospective 07:23 Marlowe Comeback 09:43 The Sydney Opera 13:11 The Frick at Prado 16:31 Customised Kicks 18:55 The Sun 22:06