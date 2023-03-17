The Imran Khan controversy over alleged sale of state gifts

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, is scheduled to attend court proceedings on Saturday after a contentious arrest warrant was lifted. He will be charged with selling state gifts for personal profit. Is this a fair implementation of justice, or is it a ploy by political adversaries to bring Khan down? Guests: Ahsan Iqbal Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Rahim Khan Barrister and Constitutional Lawyer Imran Ismail Founding Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)