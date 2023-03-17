WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkic States Gather in Ankara To Plan For Future Disasters
The Organisation of Turkic States gathered in Ankara, in a show of solidarity following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkiye's south on February 6th. Leaders from the regional grouping met in the Turkish capital to discuss ways to jointly carry out emergency responses to future disasters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the leaders and praised their help and support following last month's quake. Turkic states across Central Asia and the Caucasus were the first to offer rescue teams and aid supplies to Turkyie. Now the group is looking to create a coordination and cooperation system to tackle natural disasters. The Orgnisation of Turkic States, which succeeded the Turkic Council aims to bring member states closer together. The bloc includes Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, along with observers Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Guest: Bruce Pannier Political Analyst
Turkic States Gather in Ankara To Plan For Future Disasters
March 17, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us