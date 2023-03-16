March 16, 2023
Türkiye signals readiness to approve Finland's NATO bid
Finland and Sweden ended decades of neutrality and applied to join NATO last year, following Russia's war on Ukraine. The alliance requires the unanimous consent of its 30 existing members to expand. Turkiye has been holding up the accession of the Nordic neighbours over security concerns. But the tide might soon be turning for Finland. Hilal Uzun has more.
