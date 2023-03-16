March 16, 2023
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Is AI going to take your job?
This week on the Nexus, we’re looking at the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence. With the launch of Chat GPT - it’s clear the technology is coming on fast. The online tool is great for research but where does it end? As AI becomes more powerful will it end up taking our jobs? Could it even end up becoming more powerful than humans? We put these questions and many more to our panel of experts.
Is AI going to take your job?
Explore