Thousands of workers in England take part in a two-day strike

More than 400,000 workers across a range of sectors in the UK have walked out in disputes over pay pensions and conditions. Junior doctors are into the final day of a 72-hour strike. They've been joined by teachers in England, civil servants and London Underground staff. Many of whom have marched across London to a demonstration in Trafalgar Square. It's thought to be the biggest day of industrial action since the current wave of unrest began last year. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.