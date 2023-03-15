March 15, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are charges against former Pakistani PM Imran Khan politically motivated?
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces allegations of illegally selling gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while he was in office, which he has rejected as “biased.” Mohammad Zubair from the Pakistani Muslim League unpacks whether these charges are politically motivated. #ImranKhan #Pakistan #Pakistancourt
