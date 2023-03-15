Is Georgia's democracy at risk amid protests and anti-democratic legislation?

Georgia is facing political unrest. Major protests against a proposed anti-democratic 'foreign agents' bill swept the country. But after the bill's was scraped, pro-Russian groups staged demonstrations, tearing down an EU flag. Can Georgia's government continue to maintain a balance between its ties to the West and its relationships with Russia, without risking instability and its democratic values? Guests: Sergi Kapanadze Former Vice Speaker of Georgian Parliament Temuri Yakobashvili Former Georgian Ambassador to the US