March 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU set to host an International Donors' Conference for victims
Apocalyptic that's how the United Nations has described the earthquake disaster in southern Türkiye. The UN Development Programme has estimated the damage bill will exceed $100 billion. And there's no way the devastated country can shoulder than financial burden alone. Melinda Nucifora is in Brussels where an EU donor conference will be held on Monday and she sent us this report.
EU set to host an International Donors' Conference for victims
Explore