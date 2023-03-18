Africa Matters: Tropical Cyclone Freddy

This week, we follow the deadly trail of Cyclone Freddy, which is on track to become the most powerful and long-lasting storm ever recorded in the southern hemisphere. People in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are now counting their losses with hundreds of people killed and about half a million people left homeless. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #AfricaMatters