Türkiye hosts Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara

The Organization of Turkic States is meeting in Ankara to discuss developing solidarity among the states in times of disaster. Leaders of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will talk about how they can expand the scope of cooperation to include disaster management and humanitarian assistance. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University has more on this summit. #Türkiye #OrganizationofTurkicStates #Erdogan