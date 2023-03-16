What is the main goal of the Organization of Turkic States?

The Organization of Turkic States is meeting in Ankara to discuss solidarity in times of disaster. In his opening speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked member states for their help after Turkiye's deadly earthquakes last month. Zuhal Mert Uzuner from Marmara University explains. #OrganizationofTurkicStates #TurkicStates #TurkiyeQuakes