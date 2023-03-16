March 16, 2023
Wheelchair basketballer rebuilds life in aftermath of Iraq's conflict
It's coming up to the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq that removed Saddam Hussein from power. The resulting war destabilised the country, and the wider region, and its effects are still being felt. Claire Herriot has the story of a footballer turned Paralympian who's had to rebuild his life in the context of Iraq's enduring sectarian conflict.
