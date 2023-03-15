WORLD
What role is China playing in Ukraine?
China published a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, yet at the same time it is widely seen as a close ally of Russia and critic of western policy towards Kiev. So, can Beijing be a credible peace broker? Guests: Theresa Fallon Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies (CREAS) Hanna Shelest Director of Security Programmes at “Ukrainian Prism” Matej Simalcik Executive Director at the Central European Institute of Asian Studies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampsheir, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
March 15, 2023
