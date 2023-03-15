WORLD
Russian fighter jet 'collides' with US drone over Black Sea
An American military aircraft has been brought down by an encounter with a Russian warplane. The Pentagon says Russian jets have forced an unmanned drone to crash into the Black Sea. The US says the Reaper drone was in international airspace when it was confronted by Russian Sukhoi jets. The Russians are denying any provocation. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
March 15, 2023
