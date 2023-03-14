WORLD
Is China Sidelining the US to Become the New Power Broker in the Middle East?
The Middle East has seen its latest diplomatic outreach, putting years of tensions to rest. But it wasn't between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Instead, it was between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two regional rivals have agreed to restore ties, after they were severed back in 2016. And like other dramatic shifts in the region over the past couple of years, one country's involvement was notably absent, the US. Instead, China led the way, hosting top Iranian and Saudi security officials in Beijing to broker the deal. Beijing, which maintains close economic ties to both Riyadh and Tehran, helped broker the agreement that will include the re-opening of embassies in the coming months. Meanwhile, Türkiye, which has also seen its own rapprochement with the wider region, welcomed the news. The Turkish foreign ministry said the diplomatic breakthrough would contribute to regional peace and security. So has America been left out in the cold and is the Middle East continuing its realignment without the influence of Washington? Guests: Simon Mabon Professor at Lancaster University Zaid Eyadat Professor at the University of Jordan
March 14, 2023
