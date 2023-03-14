One on One - Express Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Political unrest is on the rise in Pakistan as the country approaches elections. Last week supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and police clashed, resulting in the death of at least one protester. Khan had planned to address an election rally of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party in the capital of the country's most populous Punjab province. But authorities banned all public gatherings earlier in the day for unspecified "security threats." One day after the incident Pakistani Foreign Minister said the country is beset by “hyper-partisan and hyper-polarised politics.” TRT World sat down with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about current political uprisings in the election campaigns, Pakistan's policy towards the Taliban and the country's relationship with Türkiye. #Pakistan #politics #OneonOne