WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece under fire again over migrant camps lockdown extension
Greece, with 192 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries, and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.
Greece under fire again over migrant camps lockdown extension
Health ministry officials newly arrived refugees and migrants at a temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece on May 13, 2020. / Reuters
July 4, 2020

Greece has announced another extension of a coronavirus lockdown on its teeming migrant camps, despite criticism it was misusing the pandemic to limit the movement of migrants.

The lockdown on camps began on March 21 and is now extended till July 19, the migration ministry said on Saturday.

Migrants can leave the camps from 0400GMT to 1800GMT only in groups of less than 10 and no more than 150 people per hour, it said.

Marco Sandrone, coordinator of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos, had blasted these extensions.

"The reason for the lockdown (in the camps) cannot be associated with public health," he told AFP earlier, pointing out that there were no cases in the camps.

READ MORE:Greek move to extend migrant camp lockdown slammed

Greece, with 192 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries ... and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.

But the presence of more than 32,000 asylum seekers on the five Aegean islands, in camps with a capacity of 5,400, has caused major friction with local communities.

The government is transferring thousands of migrants to the mainland, as the country began letting in foreign visitors for the tourist season.

READ MORE:Migrants under pressure as isolation threatens Lesvos camp

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us