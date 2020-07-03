Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content under European Commission guidelines announced on Thursday.

The amendments to the Audiovisual Media Services Directive adopted in 2018 came in part from lobbying by broadcasters who wanted online platforms to have the same obligations as traditional media companies.

"Online players will have to ensure, in a similar way to traditional media players, that users are protected against hate speech and that minors are protected from harmful content," the Commission said.

"Online platforms must take action against flagged content, which incites violence, hatred and terrorism, and ensure appropriate advertising and product placement in children's programmes," it said.

More European content

The non-binding guidelines apply to social platforms where audiovisual content is seen as an essential but not principal part of their business. EU countries, which have until September 19 to implement the rules, will have the final say on the list of companies.

The Commission also said video on-demand services would be required to devote at least 30 percent of their catalogues to European content, a move targeting Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Media service providers located in one EU country but with customers in other EU countries will also have to help fund the production of European works in line with its goal of promoting European films and TV shows.

"The guidelines apply, limited yet welcome, new responsibilities to online platforms," the Association of Commercial Television in Europe said.

It said, however, some changes also burdened traditional media players with administrative work, more quotas and a levy system that leave less financial room for investment and the emergence of new services.

Facebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers

The new rules add to Facebook's existing criticism over not doing enough to prevent hate speech and discrimination.

A Black Facebook Inc worker on Thursday filed a complaint claiming the social media giant’s stated commitment to diversity and civil rights, including its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, masks widespread discrimination against Black workers.

Oscar Veneszee, a Washington DC-based operations program manager, said in a charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Facebook has shown a pattern of discrimination in hiring, performance evaluations, promotions and pay, and that Black workers fill just 1.5 percent of its technical positions.