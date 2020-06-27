TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Natural rock in Turkey that looks like Trump pulls in the crowds
Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.
Natural rock in Turkey that looks like Trump pulls in the crowds
A mountainous rock in southern Turkey has an uncanny resemblance to US President Donald Trump. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
June 27, 2020

A large mountainous rock with an uncanny resemblance to the silhouette of US President Donald Trump is drawing in crowds of tourists to its location in southern Turkey's Mersin.

Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.

“It only got famous after more people started recognising Trump,” Mustafa Kaya, headman of the Bukdegirmeni neighborhood told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Images of the rock took social media by storm and had overnight put the town of Silifke on the tourist map.

The outline of the structure, when photographed from the side, closely resembles a silhouette of Trump's face.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us