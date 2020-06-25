TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdogan-Trump conversations
The Turkish presidency's communications director says that John Bolton's book "includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations" of President Erdogan’s conversations with the US President Trump.
Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdogan-Trump conversations
US President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey during the UN General Assembly in New York, US, on September 21, 2017. / Reuters
June 25, 2020

Turkey has said that a book by former US national security adviser John Bolton had "misleading" and "manipulative presentations" of the conversations between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Donald Trump.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's communications director, tweeted on Wednesday that Erdogan and Trump had made great efforts to mend ties between the two countries and that Trump "has done a lot more listening to a key NATO ally than some of the previous administrations."

"Recent publication of a book authored by a high-level former US official includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations with the US President Donald Trump," Altun's Twitter post said.

In his book, Bolton wrote that Erdogan gave Trump a memo saying Turkish state lender Halkbank, under investigation by the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York for violating Iranian sanctions, was innocent.

"Trump then told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people," Bolton wrote.

For the Halkbank issue, Fahrettin Altun said that President Erdogan has advocated Turkey's priorities “publicly and privately” along with other issues including YPG/PKK and FETO terror groups.

The Halkbank case had been one of the main issues between Turkey and the US, among other issues including policy differences in Syria, Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems, US supporting of PKK/YPG terror group and being a haven for Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members.

READ MORE: What’s happening with Turkey’s Halkbank?

Altun also stressed that many of the issues between Washington and Ankara have been lingering since the administration of previous US President Barack Obama.

"In fact, President Trump has done a lot more listening to a key NATO ally than some of the previous administrations. We have seen it only natural for him to do so," Altun stated.

Turkish and American leaders have been found close relations which leads to solving the issues diplomatically.

"President Erdogan will continue his frank, honest, and straightforward conversations with the US President Donald Trump," Altun said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us