Seven killed in Israeli strikes on Syria - monitor
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahmane said many others were injured while several are in critical condition.
Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights March 25, 2019. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

Seven fighters, including two Syrian, were killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed in a strike on a military center belonging to pro-Tehran militias" on the Sokhna-Deir Ezzor road in eastern Syria, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahmane said.

He said many others were injured, with several in critical condition.

Two air force soldiers were killed in another raid on a telecommunications centre in the southern Sweida province, he said.

Syrian regime media also confirmed the raids.

"Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al Sukhna region," a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using regime's common term for Israeli attacks.

"At the same time, one of our military positions was targeted near the town of Salkhad in the southern city of Sweida, resulting in the death of two martyrs and the wounding of four other soldiers," the source added.

'Israel does not comment on foreign reports'

An Israeli army spokeswoman told AFP that the military "does not comment on foreign (media) reports."

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of regime leader Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.

In early June, Israeli strikes killed at least nine fighters to the Syrian regime, including four Syrians, in Hama province — a central region controlled by the Syrian army and Iranians, according to the Observatory. 

READ MORE: How new protests in Syria are pushing Assad to the brink

SOURCE:AFP
