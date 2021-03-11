In pictures: Sea turtle conservation thrives amidst Covid-19 pandemic
WORLD
5 MIN READ
In pictures: Sea turtle conservation thrives amidst Covid-19 pandemicThe tourism lull and reductions in human activities have been a blessing for loggerhead sea turtles, ancient seafarers who have nested in Turkey’s coasts for centuries.
In pictures: Sea turtle conservation thrives amidst Covid-19 pandemic / AA
March 11, 2021

Sea turtles are among the oldest inhabitants of earth, having roamed the oceans since the time of dinosaurs over 100 million years ago. 

Even though sea turtles face natural predators, human activities, including hunting, pollution, fishing, habitat destruction, and anthropogenic climate change over the past two centuries has threatened the existence of these ancient seafarers. Today, six of the seven sea turtle species are classified as either endangered or threatened. 

Since the 1980s, Turkey has been stepping up its sea turtle conservation efforts and monitoring studies for sea turtle species like loggerhead sea turtles, for which Turkey’s southern and southwestern coasts have been some of the most important nesting areas for centuries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us