WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zambia passes sweeping cyber laws ahead of elections
Opposition leaders are wary about the new laws, arguing they will lead to internet shutdowns and invasion of privacy of internet users.
Zambia passes sweeping cyber laws ahead of elections
Civil society organisations and an association of bloggers in the country have condemned the passing of the law, labelling it "draconian." / AFP
March 9, 2021

Zambian lawmakers passed a bill criminalising cyber abuse with opposition lawmakers fearing that the law is meant to stifle internet usage ahead of August polls.

Following various stages of voting, parliament passed the bill on Tuesday which outlines laws meant to protect citizens and children from cyber bullying.

Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo argued that there was a need for the legislation as cyber bullying is on the rise in Zambia.

He said many unregistered online publications were abusing citizens while children were not protected.

"There are many hiding in the cyber space abusing our people, insulting citizens and they go unnoticed," said Kampyongo.

"We want to protect our people from abuse."

The bill has been met with hostility over fears of an internet shutdown in the run up to elections despite very limited internet penetration, particularly in the rural constituencies.

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) alleged that the bill would allow authorities to listen to "private conversations".

UPND's Jack Mwiimbu said it would "allow government to shut down the internet on voting day as it has happened in other countries."

"This is the most controversial law since independence as it will allow the government to intrude into the privacy of our citizens," he said.

Civil society organisations and an association of bloggers in the country have condemned the passing of the law, labelling it "draconian."

"This is the law used by many African governments to shut down the internet on elections day," Bloggers of Zambia founder Richard Mulonga told AFP.

Zambia has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party election in 1991, which ousted the country's long-running post-independence leader, Kenneth Kaunda.

The landlocked southern African country will hold elections on August 12.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us