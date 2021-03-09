WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes break out in Greece during protests against police brutality
The clashes were prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area.
Clashes break out in Greece during protests against police brutality
Police arrive to tend to an injured colleague during a demonstration against police violence in an Athens suburb on March 9, 2021. / AFP
March 9, 2021

Greece's prime minister is appealing for calm after youths protesting an incident of police brutality attacked an Athens police station with firebombs and severely injured one officer.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a statement strongly condemning the Tuesday's violence at the march.

“Blind rage leads nowhere,” Mitsotakis said. 

“These scenes of violence must be the last.”

The violence came during a demonstration by about 5,000 people, according to a police estimate, in the southern Nea Smyrni district. 

Some banners read "Cops out of our neighbourhoods."

Hundreds of youths threw firebombs and stones at police, who tried to repel them with water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades.

Police later fired tear gas to disperse groups of masked protesters who broke away from the march and hurled petrol bombs, rocks and other objects at them, setting garbage containers alight.

During the clashes, a Reuters photographer saw a group of protesters attacking one officer, leaving him lying on the ground, with his head bloodied.

Police said three officers were injured, one seriously, and 10 people were arrested on suspicion of taking part in the riots. 

There were no immediate reports on injured demonstrators.

Police brutality

The clashes were prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area.

Video showed a police officer repeatedly beating with a baton a man who didn't appear to have engaged in any threatening behavior. 

Police said officers had earlier been attacked by dozens of people who objected to them trying to issue fines to people who weren't obeying lockdown restrictions.

Authorities are investigating the use of force by police, who said they had been called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected.

Many protests turn violent in Greece, which is emerging from a decade-long financial and social crisis and has been criticised by human rights groups for the actions of law enforcers.

The incident shown in the amateur video was condemned by opposition parties. 

An ombudsman looking into the case said this week that complaints of police brutality had been on the increase, as frustration grows with the restrictions on movement and economic activity necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us