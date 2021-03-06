TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan hails NATO chief for 'objective' Turkey remarks
Jens Stoltenberg said European flanks are defended by non-EU countries, the US, Canada, and the UK in the north and Turkey in the south.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. / Reuters Archive
March 6, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the NATO secretary-general's comments regarding the Euro-Atlantic security and defence matters.

“We would like to thank the NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg for his objective evaluations on Euro-Atlantic security and defence matters,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Turkey, as a NATO ally, will continue to fulfil all its responsibilities and serve global peace and security,” he added.

Turkey 'extremely important' in fight against terrorism

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg said European flanks are defended by non-EU countries, the US, Canada, and the UK in the north and Turkey in the south.

"I don't believe in Europe alone. I don't believe in North America alone. I believe in North America and Europe together in strategic solidarity in NATO," Stoltenberg said.

"Because I don't believe that any country or any continent alone can manage the security challenges we face today."

He said in the southeast, non-EU member Turkey sits on the borders with Syria and Iraq, and added that it is "extremely important in the fight against Daesh and international terrorism."

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as the European Commission is mulling a more "geopolitical role," with its own foreign and defence industry policy.

Turkey has continued its struggle against the Daesh terror group in 2020.

Turkish security forces maintained pressure on the group with operations in the country and on its borders.

According to figures compiled by Anadolu Agency, authorities detained 2,343 suspects, including so-called senior members of the group, seizing large amounts of documents, weapons, and ammunition.

SOURCE:AA
