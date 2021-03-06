Turkey is only aiming to protect its rights and territories and does not have any other ulterior motives, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Attending the Blue Homeland 2021 tactical exercise via video link on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey is testing its "domestic and national" weapon systems.

"We are not eyeing any country's land, sea or sovereignty. We're only trying to protect our homeland and rights," Erdogan said, adding Ankara would do so "at all costs."

The Turkish president said attempts have been made to usurp the rights of Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriots in Eastern Mediterranean.

"Our Navy makes us proud with their experience, discipline, qualified personnel and the success they have achieved in the tasks they undertake," he said.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and top military officials joined naval drills on Saturday on the Oruc Reis off the Aegean Sea, the defence ministry said in a statement, without specifying the exact location.

'A superpower in the naval world'

Ankara last year sent several drill ships to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

This year's drills, between February 25 and March 7, are being carried out "stronger and more organised," Erdogan said.

"We have exported more than 130 naval platforms, the cost of which is over $3 billion, all produced in our shipyards," he said, adding that Turkey is among 10 countries which can design, build and maintain their own warships.

"As in all areas, we are adamant on making Turkey a superpower in the naval world," he added.

Touching upon the Turkey’s defence exports, he said they increased from $248 million to $3 billion.

"The capability of our military shipbuilding industry are now known around the world," he added.

