BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
Jack Dorsey's post from March 2006 received offers that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder posting it for sale on a website that sells tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. / Reuters
March 6, 2021

"just setting up my twttr" – the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' – a tweets marketplace.

Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media.

Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $100,000 at 0125 GMT on Saturday.

READ MORE: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey invests $50M in Bitcoin

Tweets as autographs

Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. "There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever."

A tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. 

The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.

READ MORE: How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us