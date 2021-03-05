BIZTECH
Turkish Central Bank vows firm steps to ensure price stability
The central bank will implement confidence-oriented monetary policy to achieve its main goal of price stability, says Governor Naci Agbal.
In this December 20, 2019 file photo, the logo of the Turkish Central Bank is seen in the Turkish capital Ankara, Turkey. / AA
March 5, 2021

The Turkish Central Bank is focusing on ensuring permanent price stability while implementing a steady monetary policy, the bank’s Governor Naci Agbal has said. 

"We will continue to take firm steps towards achieving price stability through a confidence-oriented monetary policy in the upcoming period," Agbal wrote on the bank's blog on Friday.

Stressing the importance of confidence in the economy, Agbal said this makes monetary policy more effective and boosts its power to enhance expectations.

"In this context, the first step a central bank should take to achieve its goal is to make economic actors trust in monetary policy," he noted. 

'Paradigm shift'

Agbal underlined that the bank's first priority and the main task is to ensure permanent price stability.

Touting the bank’s recent moves such as interest rate hikes, changes to reserve requirements, and simplification steps, Agbal said those measures were taken to support this paradigm shift in monetary policy and build confidence.

"With all these steps, we aim to achieve one goal: Permanent price stability," he said.

In the days to come one of the bank’s priorities, as part of its communication policy, will be to explain the importance of price stability and related policies to all stakeholders and to raise awareness of the fight against inflation.

"The support of every member of our society is crucial for reaching the target of 5 percent inflation rate in 2023, the centennial year of our republic," Agbal said. 

SOURCE:AA
