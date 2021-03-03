WORLD
Orthodox Jews assault Turkish news team in Jerusalem
A car carrying Anadolu Agency crew came under attack by ultra-Orthodox Jews in Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem.
A view of the damaged vehicle of Anadolu Agency crew, who were covering news in the area, after Ultra Orthodox (Haredi) Jews' attack in Mea Shearim neighbourhood in West Jerusalem, March 03, 2021. / AA
March 3, 2021

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, have attacked Anadolu Agency news crew in West Jerusalem.

A car carrying the crew, including Anadolu Agency’s Middle East News Editor Turgut Alp Boyraz, photojournalist Mustafa Haruf and cameraman Fayiz Abu Rumeyle, came under attack as they were conducting a street interview in Mea Shearim neighbourhood, where a large Haredi population resides.

The attackers shattered the car windows, snout and license plate and threw feces and stones into the vehicle.

Police forces were dispatched to the neighbourhood following the attack.

A group of Haredis at the scene attempted to attack the news crew with stones and sticks.

Surviving the assault without injuries, the Anadolu Agency team filed a complaint against the attackers.

Israeli police confirmed the attack in a written statement, saying attackers hurled feces into the vehicle and shattered its window.

Security officers, who arrived at the scene, managed to rescue the news team, and authorities opened an investigation into the incident.

READ MORE: Settler violence is ‘out of control’ thanks to Israeli government’s silence

SOURCE:AA
