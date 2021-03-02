WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone
As the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary, Turkey's UN envoy Feridun Sinirlioglu said his country is protecting 9 million Syrians in total.
UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone
Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke at a UN General Assembly panel on the human rights situation in Syria. / AA
March 2, 2021

The international community cannot leave the Syria tragedy on Turkey's shoulders.

These were the comments made by Turkey's UN envoy on Tuesday, as the Syrian war nears its 10th anniversary.

Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke at a UN General Assembly panel on the human rights situation in Syria and reiterated that Turkey hosts 4 million Syrians who have fled a violent crackdown by the Bashar al Assad regime in March 2011.

He said Turkey, with 5 million Syrians living on its borders, is protecting 9 million Syrians in total.

"The international community cannot turn its back on this tragedy and leave it only on our shoulders," said Sinirlioglu. "Three million people in the northwest rely entirely on lifeline UN cross-border operations conducted from Turkey."

READ MORE:Survivors of Syria regime chemical attacks ask France to investigate

The Turkish envoy also called for the opening of additional crossing points to enable the UN to reach those in need through direct routes.

"This is not a political matter. It is a humanitarian urgency. So, be courageous and extend your helping hand to the Syrian people," he added.

At his opening remarks of the panel, UNGA President Volkan Bozkir said 10 years on, the Syrian conflict and its effects are far from over.

"We may have become familiar with the images of death and destruction, but we must not become immune,” said Bozkir. “This is not a natural disaster. There is a human hand behind this catastrophe."

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us