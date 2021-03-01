WORLD
3 MIN READ
Riots break out in Algeria over jailing of activist
Protesters reportedly burnt tyres and blocked several roads in Ouargla after a court convicted blogger Ameur Guerrache who helped organise demonstrations against the marginalisation of the city’s inhabitants.
Riots break out in Algeria over jailing of activist
Demonstrators wave Algerian national flags during a rally in Paris on February 21, 2021, / Reuters
March 1, 2021

Unrest has broken out in a southern Algerian town after a blogger and activist was handed a seven-year jail sentence for condoning acts of terrorism.

New website El Watan said on Monday protesters burnt tyres and blocked several roads in Ouargla, after a court in the town convicted Ameur Guerrache.

In a video posted on social media, protesters were seen hurling stones at police as tear gas filled the air.

Guerrache's mother appealed to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to release her 31-year-old son, in another video.

According to Algeria's prisoners' support group CLND, the activist was found guilty of condoning terrorism, incitement to acts of terrorism and illegal gatherings, and offending the president.

READ MORE:Why is Algeria's protest movement back on the streets?

'Mekhadma" protest movement'

Guerrache, arrested last July, had for years been a key activist behind the "Mekhadma" protest movement, named after a neglected district of the town, according to CLND.

Ouargla, some 570 kilometres (355 miles) south of Algiers, is the capital of an oil-rich region where youth unemployment runs high.

The official APS news agency said judicial police had found a more than hour-long video message of "hateful sermons" and protest calls on Guerrache's Facebook account, as well as a photograph of an unnamed "terrorist" on his mobile.

The justice ministry said Saturday that 59 pro-democracy activists have been released from jail under presidential pardons announced on February 18.

Tebboune, who was elected in December 2019 on a very low turnout in a poll boycotted by the protest movement, has made several bids to head off renewed anti-government rallies.

But another 700 people were briefly detained on Friday during marches around the country of the "Hirak" protest movement, according to rights groups.

READ MORE:Algeria’s popular movement may be crushed on the dawn of a new constitution

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us