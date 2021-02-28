WORLD
Syria reports Israeli missile attack near Damascus
Syrian state TV has quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.
Israeli military vehicles are pictured during a military drill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on December 30, 2020. / AFP
February 28, 2021

Syrian air defences have been activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs to repel an Israeli missile attack, according to state media. There was no word on casualties.

Syrian state television reported on Sunday evening that Syrian air defences had responded to an "Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Damascus" after an explosion was heard above the capital.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.

"Our air defences confront enemy missiles over Damascus," SANA said.

Asked about the report, an Israeli military spokesman declined comment.

Hundreds of strikes

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

In a briefing to supporters of his party on Friday, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was taking action "almost weekly" to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

The attack comes after the United States launched air strikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
