WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as Russian helicopter crash-lands in northern Syria
Russia's Defence Ministry says a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons in north-eastern Syria.
Casualties as Russian helicopter crash-lands in northern Syria
This September 20, 2017 file photo, a Russian helicopter flies near Shayrat airbase in Syria. / Reuters
February 28, 2021

A Russian military helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons in northeast Syria, Russia's Defence Ministry has said.

Syria's state media said there were casualties among the crew.

Russia joined Syria’s war in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favour of Bashar al Assad’s regime. 

Russian troops are deployed in different parts of Syria, including the northeast.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said the incident happened on Sunday morning near the village of Tel Tamr in northeastern Al Hasakah province.

One crew member was killed and others were wounded, the report said, without further details.

READ MORE: The Russia-Syria alliance is no longer what it used to be

No firing impact

The Russian Defence Ministry said a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons while patrolling Al Hasakah province.

“According to the crew’s report, there was no firing impact on the helicopter,” the ministry statement said. 

It added the helicopter's crew was evacuated.

“The crew of the Mi-35 helicopter was promptly delivered to the airfield by the search and rescue service. There was no threat to the fliers’ lives,” the ministry said.

Syrian regime media said there were reports a pilot was killed in a Russian helicopter in the crash in Al Hasakah. 

That is close to a Russian base where Moscow conducts joint patrols under a Turkish-Russian deal in 2019.

READ MORE:A look at Russian and Iranian rivalry in Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us