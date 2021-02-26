TÜRKİYE
Turkey’s Galataport to become operational in April
As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port will be renovated as part of the project.
Galataport is a worldwide project that aims to draw 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers. / AA
February 26, 2021

Istanbul’s major renovation project Galataport will be operational as of April, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Galataport is a worldwide project with the potential of drawing 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during the inauguration of a historical movie theatre and cinema museum. 

As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port will be renovated as part of the project.

Turkey attracts tourists despite pandemic

Erdogan also said that holiday reservations for Turkey are booming, even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“From every place that is lifting or easing travel restrictions, reservations for our country are booming,” he added.

Erdogan also highlighted the number of tourists visiting the country, which reached 52 million.

Following a restoration project, the historical movie theatre cinema museum opened its doors to visitors.

The historic Atlas Cinema and the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Istanbul’s teeming Beyoglu district are parts of Turkey’s Beyoglu Culture Road project, which covers an area from Galataport to Taksim Square linking cultural venues in the district, including Ataturk Cultural Center and the Galata Tower.

