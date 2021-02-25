In pictures: Latin America’s Islamic architectural heritage
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Latin America’s Islamic architectural heritageThe neo-Arabic aesthetic known as ‘Alhambrismo’ flourished across a wide range of geographies in Latin America.
Interior of an Alhambra-inspired, Moorish-style home in the Manga district of Cartegena, Casa Román, Colombia, completed in 1931.
February 25, 2021

When one thinks of Islamic architectural influence around the world, rarely does Latin America spring to mind.

Back in 2018, an exhibition in Jordan titled ‘Alhambras: Neo-Arabic Architecture in Latin America’ highlighted how Latin American architecture was inspired by the Alhambra Palace in Granada and other Andalusian styles in various buildings that were erected during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Alhambra palace-fortress complex was built in the mid-13th century by the Nasrid rulers of Spain and is considered the pinnacle of Islamic architecture on the Iberian peninsula.

Spain’s colonial conquest of Latin America would subsequently bring these Moorish Andalusian influences into contact with the vast geographies of the region, in particular the ‘Mudejar’ style, which draws upon Muslim and Christian cultural designs that emerged in the 12th century in the Aragon region of north-eastern Spain.

According to Rafael Lopez Guzman, a professor of art history at the University of Grenada, the proliferation of Andalusian influence could be traced to the world trade fairs in the 19th century, which became a testing ground for architectural experimentation.

In particular, it was the 1900 Universal Exhibition in Paris where the presence of Moorish architecture would have the greatest repercussions.

“Along with pavilions of obvious Egyptian, Ottoman and Persian inspiration and the construction of the Palais de l’Electricite with its Oriental interior, highlights included ‘Andalusia in the time of the Moors,’ a space that featured elements of the Alhambra, the Sacromonte district of Granada, and the palaces and the Giralda of Seville,” Guzman said.

From Mexico to Argentina, various architectural landmarks that still stand to this day depict neo-Arab influences on nearly 170 institutional, private and leisure buildings.

Here are some of them:

Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us