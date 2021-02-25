WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many dead in gang attacks on villagers in northern Nigeria
Nigerian internal security commissioner says armed men stormed into several villages in Kaduna state, gunning down at least 18 locals, burning homes and stealing livestock.
Many dead in gang attacks on villagers in northern Nigeria
People look at a bullet-riddled car at the site of an attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria Wednesday, on February 24, 2021. / AP
February 25, 2021

Gangs of thieves have killed 18 people in several attacks in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, the government said.

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed into several villages in Igabi and Chikun districts of Kaduna state, shooting residents, burning homes and stealing livestock, Samuel Aruwan, the state internal security commissioner, said.

"Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by armed bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours," he said in a statement.

READ MORE: Armed gangs carry out deadly raids in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen invaded Anaba village in Igabi district, killing seven people and burning "several houses along with warehouses and barns," Aruwan said.

In another attack, a gang stormed Barinje village in Chikun district, shooting eight people dead and abducting some residents.

Aruwan said the gunmen also wounded an "unspecified number" of people who were being treated in the hospital.

Continuing unrest

He said the raids were reprisals for the killing of several so-called bandits in "targeted air operations" after an attack on Tuesday by cattle thieves that left three people dead.

Northwest and central Nigeria are a hub for gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing and abducting residents and looting and burning their homes.

Earlier this month, bandits killed 19 people in attacks on villages in Kaduna's Birnin Gwari and Kajuru districts.

The gangs have no ideological leanings but there is concern they are being infiltrated by extremists from the northeast waging a more-than decade-old insurrection. 

READ MORE:Kidnappers in Nigeria free 53 people abducted from a bus

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us